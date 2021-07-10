Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 280,070 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 3.36% of Agilysys worth $38,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $38,178,432.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.49. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

