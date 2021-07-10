Thore Cash Achieves Market Cap of $47,567.35 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $47,567.35 and $83,729.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00397428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

