TheStreet Downgrades GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

GHG stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

