TheStreet Downgrades Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to C+

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01. Funko has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $535,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,304,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,232. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Funko by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

