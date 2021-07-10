Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $533.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $533.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $517.26. 1,184,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.92. The stock has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $375.14 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,919,000 after acquiring an additional 230,381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,998,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

