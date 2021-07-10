THEKEY Hits Market Cap of $6.97 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 35.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 99.8% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $6.97 million and $3.19 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

