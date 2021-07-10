The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading 0.8% Higher

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.30. 11,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,339,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The RealReal in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,587,650.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 200,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The RealReal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

