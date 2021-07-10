The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LEV. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $20.00 price objective on The Lion Electric and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Lion Electric has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The Lion Electric stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

