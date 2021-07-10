The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.41 Billion

Analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to announce sales of $30.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.92 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $30.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $132.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.72 billion to $134.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $134.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.11 billion to $136.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 207,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,550,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

