The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Increases Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

The J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. The J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The J. M. Smucker to earn $9.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

SJM stock opened at $130.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.53.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

