The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT) announced a dividend on Friday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:IIT opened at GBX 572 ($7.47) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 561.61. The Independent Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 387.23 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 594.74 ($7.77). The firm has a market cap of £304.05 million and a P/E ratio of -44.34.
