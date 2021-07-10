The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $220,190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.72. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,139 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

