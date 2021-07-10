The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 173.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

