The Goldman Sachs Group Trims American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price to $17.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,889,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

