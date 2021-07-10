The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading Up 0.7%

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.75.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans.

