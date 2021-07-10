The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $1,074.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,266.80.

SAM stock opened at $973.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $583.97 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,044.89.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

