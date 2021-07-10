The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,253,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. 88,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,640. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

