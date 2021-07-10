The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The AES by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of The AES by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 44,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The AES by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The AES stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The AES’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

