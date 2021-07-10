Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $342,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.99. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ontrak by 22,643.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 901,445 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,659,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 197,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTRK shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

