Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CRO Todd Cione Sells 48,319 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teradata stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

