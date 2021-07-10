Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.
Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $96.85 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.
In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the period.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
