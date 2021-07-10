Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $96.85 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.74.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

