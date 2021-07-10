Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Telit Communications PLC (LON:TCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 227.50 ($2.97). Telit Communications shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 1,085,284 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £302.38 million and a PE ratio of 68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.54.

About Telit Communications (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

