TD Securities Cuts Domtar (TSE:UFS) Price Target to C$68.00

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its target price cut by TD Securities to C$68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a tender rating on the stock.

UFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

UFS stock opened at C$68.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -18.61. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of C$26.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Domtar will post 4.8500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

