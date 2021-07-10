TD Securities Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$9.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CFX. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.47. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.41 and a twelve month high of C$11.06. The firm has a market cap of C$496.43 million and a P/E ratio of -23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$262.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.0472295 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.