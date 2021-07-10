TD Securities Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$130.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target lifted by TD Securities to C$130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$116.22.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$114.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CGI has a 12-month low of C$80.29 and a 12-month high of C$114.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

