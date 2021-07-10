TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEVA. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

