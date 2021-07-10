TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,714 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Silvercorp Metals worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SVM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

