TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Sprott worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SII. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sprott by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SII opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $975.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.52%.

SII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

