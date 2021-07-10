TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.72.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,355.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

