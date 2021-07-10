TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 61,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

