TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after acquiring an additional 575,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

