TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,133 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 181.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Essent Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 319,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,693 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,162.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.26. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

