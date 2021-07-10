Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.63. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 3,193 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.67% of Taylor Devices worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.