TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.44. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 192,695 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 7.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAT Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.81% of TAT Technologies worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.