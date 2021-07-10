TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TASK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of TASK opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

