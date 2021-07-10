TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TaskUs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

TASK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.