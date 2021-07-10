Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 16,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,707,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

TGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $556.39 million, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,841 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,368 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

