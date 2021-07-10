Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Trading 1.8% Higher

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 2,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45.

About Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

