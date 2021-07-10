Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRHC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.96. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,756,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $2,980,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

