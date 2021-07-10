Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $62.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.23.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $231,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

