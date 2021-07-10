Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Symrise has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

