SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $563.04 per share, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,983,907.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,859 shares of company stock worth $5,691,359. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $575.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $569.32. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $202.39 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

