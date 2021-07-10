Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) by 328.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 379,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sunworks were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 63,688 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter worth about $3,414,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sunworks, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $29.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 44.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

