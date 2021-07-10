SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STKL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.03.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $686,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,207,384.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SunOpta by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

