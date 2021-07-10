Sun (New) Price Reaches $0.0196 on Exchanges (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $97.59 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001862 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00053794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

