Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Gap Down to $22.47

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $21.10. Sumo Logic shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 7,773 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 50,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,106,842.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,568 shares of company stock worth $8,336,702. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 846,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares in the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

