Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sydney Carey Sells 3,305 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $72,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, June 21st, Sydney Carey sold 2,187 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,114.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $242,207.10.

On Monday, June 14th, Sydney Carey sold 100 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200.00.

SUMO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. 755,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,444. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.82.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

