Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Banco Santander-Chile Put Options (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 8,224 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 45,589% compared to the average daily volume of 18 put options.
BSAC opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $753.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.
BSAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
