Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Banco Santander-Chile Put Options (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 8,224 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 45,589% compared to the average daily volume of 18 put options.

BSAC opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $753.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.9285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 44.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

