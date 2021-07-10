Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,660 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,222% compared to the typical daily volume of 428 put options.

IGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of IGT opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,340 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,759 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 910,707 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,924,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after acquiring an additional 182,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,526,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,546,000 after acquiring an additional 268,753 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

