Stifel Financial Corp Sells 162,044 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,044 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in FOX by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in FOX by 900.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 178,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

